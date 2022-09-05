Habeas corpus writ filed at SC seeking security guard Gurung’s release

A habeas corpus writ has been filed at the Supreme Court seeking the release of security guard Sher Jung Gurung, who is currently in police custody on the charge of misbehaving with Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Jeevan Ram Shrestha.

Gurung’s wife Laxmi Gurung filed the writ on Monday, according to Abhishek Karki, administrative officer at Garud Securities. Gurung is employed by Garud Securities.

Karki said Gurung’s wife filed the writ and they helped her in the process.

The Supreme Court has set a hearing on the writ for Tuesday, he added.

Police arrested Gurung on the charge of misbehavior after the personal security officer of Minister Shrestha lodged a complaint against him.

Minister Shrestha had reached VFS Global Visa Application Center in Chhaya Center, Thamel to provide his biometric details on Friday. When he tried to jump the line, Gurung asked him to stand in queue and wait for his turn like everyone else. It was then followed by a heated argument between the two.

Karki said that VFS will also present the CCTV footage of the incident at the court.