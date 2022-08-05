CK Raut announces candidacy from Upendra Yadav's constituency of Saptari-2

Janamat Party Chairman CK Raut has announced candidacy from the federal constituency of Saptari-2 where Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav had won in the last election.

Party Spokesperson Chandan Singh told Setopati that Raut, whose home at Mahadeva Rural Municipality 2 falls in the same constituency, will contest from the constituency.

The party had won in a few wards of the constituency in the recent local election. It had also got the party candidates elected chief of Hanumannagar Kankalini Municipality and Balanbihul Rural Municipality defeating JSP and Nepali Congress candidates respectively.

Singh stated that Raut chose the constituency as it was the epicenter of the Madhes movement.

This will be the first time that the party will contest federal election. Raut had signed 11-point agreement with the then KP Sharma Oli government on March 8, 2019 withdrawing his campaign for independent Madhes and accepting Nepal's territorial integrity.