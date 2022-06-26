Minister Ale announces resignation

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Ale has resigned from his post.

Ale, who is also a lawmaker from CPN (Unified Socialist), announced his resignation during a press conference organized at the Tourism Ministry on Sunday evening.

Ale had said during the party’s politburo meeting on Friday that he would resign as minister within 48 hours.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, Ale had submitted his resignation letter at the party’s central office in Aloknagar. He was appointed minister nearly nine months ago.

Talking to journalists at New Baneshwor on Sunday afternoon, Ale had said that he had already informed the party that he would not remain in the ministerial post.

“I answered on behalf of the ministry in the National Assembly. My responsibility is fulfilled,” Ale said, “I have submitted my resignation letter to the party. The party’s decision is acceptable to me as it is the party that makes lawmakers and ministers and can also recall (them).”

He also said that he has done a good job as minister.

Ale said that his resignation letter will be sent to the prime minister’s office from the party.

Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada, Labor Minister Krishna Kumar Shrestha, Tourism Minister Ale, Urban Development Minister Ram Kumari Jhakri and Minister of State for Health Bhawani Khapung currently represent the party, formed after splitting from CPN-UML, in the federal government.

The party’s secretariat meeting on June 5 had decided to change its ministers but it had yet to be implemented. The secretariat meeting had decided to make Hira Chandra KC, Met Mani Chaudhary, Jeevan Ram Shrestha and Sher Bahadur Kunwar new ministers.

Chaudhary was to become urban development minister, Shrestha tourism minister, Kunwar labor minister and KC minister of state for health, according to the source. Bhawani Khapung, meanwhile, was to be promoted and made a full minister at the Health Ministry where he is currently a minister of state.