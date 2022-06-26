Few party ministers have already resigned: Unified Socialist Chair Nepal

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal has said that a few ministers from the party have already submitted resignation letters to him.

Addressing a program of the party’s women’s organization on Sunday, Nepal has claimed that the ministers have already submitted their resignation letters saying the party should reveal the same on the basis of its needs.

“I am carrying those resignation letters in my pocket. I will make the resignation letters public by sending them to the press in time. Other ministers will also similarly send resignation letters,” he stated.

Pointing that the letter the party has sent should suffice to change the party’s ministers, he has demanded immediate reshuffle of the Cabinet.

There is tension in the party on the issue of changing ministers. The party has already taken a decision to change the ministers but it has yet to be implemented.

Ten lawmakers from the party including the current ministers have stood out against the party decision. They submitted an eight-point memorandum to party Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal on Friday stating that the decision to change ministers during the budget session cannot be considered right.

They also demanded an immediate meeting of the parliamentary party to discuss the issue.

Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada, Urban Development Minister Ram Kumari Jhakri, Tourism Minister Prem Ale and Labor Minister Krishna Kumar Shrestha are among the lawmakers against the party’s decision to change ministers.

Similarly, lawmakers Krishna Lal Maharjan, Gopal Bahadur Bam, Bina Devi Budhathoki, Pushpa Kumari Karna Kayastha, Dhan Bahadur Budha and Nira Devi Jairu also signed on the memorandum submitted to the party chairman.

They have demanded that the entire team of incumbent ministers be recalled and replaced by a new team that is balanced and based on the principle of inclusivity while changing ministers.

Stating that they have been repeatedly called back and treated like criminals, the lawmakers have said that such treatment cannot be considered right.

The party’s secretariat meeting on June 5 had decided to change its ministers. The secretariat meeting had decided to make Hira Chandra KC, Met Mani Chaudhary, Jeevan Ram Shrestha and Sher Bahadur Kunwar new ministers.

Chaudhary was to become urban development minister, Shrestha tourism minister, Kunwar labor minister and KC minister of state for health, according to the source. Bhawani Khapung, meanwhile, was to be promoted and made a full minister at the Health Ministry where he is currently a minister of state.