House committee summons PM Deuba to discuss his America visit

The International Relations Committee of the House of Representatives (HoR) has decided to summon Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba to get information about his impending America visit.

Chairman of the committee Pavitra Niraula Kharel told Setopati that the committee’s meeting on Monday decided to summon PM Deuba and Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka to discuss about implementation of foreign policy.

“We held serious discussion today. We have not reached conclusion on any issue. This is our beginning. We have started meeting to discuss implementation of foreign policy,” Kharel added. “We will invite foreign minister and PM in the coming days. Committee will hold serious discussion by calling them in the committee’s meeting.”

The main opposition CPN-UML earlier demanded that the House be informed about the impending America visit of Deuba.

UML lawmaker Pradeep Gyawali demanded so speaking in the House of Representatives (HoR) meeting on Sunday and pointed that the Nepal Army was taking initiative for Deuba’s America visit instead of the Foreign Ministry.

“Is this visit of PM happening in capacity of a PM or a defense minister? It is important for the House to know about that,” Gyawali, who is also a former foreign minister, stated.

PM Deuba is also overseeing the Defense Ministry.

Deuba’s America visit, its schedule and purpose have yet to be officially revealed.

Gyawali rued the lack of consultation with the main opposition party by the government about such an important issue and added that PM Deuba should soon inform the House about the visit.

Chief Whip of ruling CPN (Maoist Center) Dev Gurung had also raised questions about the impending America visit of PM Deuba and the army chief a few days back.