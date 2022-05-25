Balen Shah leads Singh by 19,324 votes

Independent candidate for mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Balen Shah has extended his lead to more than 19,000 votes.

As per the latest update, Shah has secured 51,933 votes to lead Sirjana Singh of Nepali Congress by 19,324 votes. Singh has got 32,609 votes.

Keshav Sthapit of CPN-UML is third with 32,075 votes.

Vote counting has been completed in ward numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 and 32 while it continues at 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21.