Renu Dahal confirms victory, leads by 12,323 with just 912 remaining to be counted

CPN (Maoist Center) candidate Renu Dahal has confirmed her victory in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

She has extended her lead over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi to 12,323 votes with just 912 votes remaining to be counted.

As per the latest update, Dahal has secured 51,666 votes with 126,957 votes counted so far. Subedi, who is supported by RPP, is second at 39,343. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 14,741.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari has maintained a big lead over RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari, who is guaranteed to win, has secured 52,421 votes while Gurung is a distant second at 30,477.