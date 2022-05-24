Renu Dahal extends lead to 11,809 votes

CPN (Maoist Center) candidate Renu Dahal has extended her lead over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi to nearly 12,000 votes in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

As per the latest update, Dahal has extended her lead to 11,809 votes with 120,827 votes counted so far. She has secured 48,940 votes while Subedi is at 37,131. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 14,575.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari has maintained a big lead over RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari, who is guaranteed to win, has secured 49,806 votes while Gurung is a distant second at 29,031.