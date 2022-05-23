Renu Dahal leads Subedi by 11,457 votes

CPN (Maoist Center) candidate Renu Dahal has extended her lead over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi to more than 11,000 votes in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

As per the latest update, Dahal has extended her lead to 11,457 votes with 116,666 votes counted so far. She has secured 47,040 votes while Subedi is at 35,583. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 14,263.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari has maintained a big lead over RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari has secured 47,958 votes while Gurung is a distant second at 27,922.