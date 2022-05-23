Balen Shah crosses 47,000 votes, leads Singh by 18,923

Independent candidate for mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Balen Shah has extended his lead to more than 18,900 votes.

As per the latest update, Shah has secured 47,429 votes and leads Sirjana Singh of Nepali Congress (NC) by 18,923. Singh has registered 28,506 votes.

Keshav Sthapit of CPN-UML is third with 27,642 votes.

Vote counting continues in ward numbers 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 26.

Shah leads the vote count in ward numbers 13, 14, 16 and 26, while Singh is ahead in ward numbers 15 and 19. Sthapit leads in ward numbers 20, 21 and 22.