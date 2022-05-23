Renu Dahal leads by more than 11,000 in Bharatpur

CPN (Maoist Center) candidate Renu Dahal has extended her lead over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi to more than 11,000 votes in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

As per the latest update, Dahal has extended her lead to 11,010 with 113,877 votes counted so far. She has secured 46,255 votes while Subedi is at 35,245. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third with 14,028 votes.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari's victory has been confirmed as he leads RPP’s Himala Gurung by more than 19,500 votes. Adhikari has secured 47,228 votes while Gurung has 27,714.