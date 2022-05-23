Renu Dahal extends lead over Subedi to 10,651

CPN (Maoist Center) candidate Renu Dahal has extended her lead over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi to more than 10,600 votes in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

As per the latest update, Dahal has extended her lead to 10,651 votes with 112,676 votes counted so far. She has secured 45,389 votes while Subedi is at 34,738. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third with 13,822 votes.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari's victory has been confirmed as he leads RPP’s Himala Gurung by more than 19,000 votes. Adhikari has secured 46,471 votes while Gurung has 27,404.