Renu Dahal extends lead past 10,000; NC's Adhikary confirms victory for deputy mayor

CPN (Maoist Center) candidate Renu Dahal has extended her lead over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi to more than 10,000 votes in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

As per the latest update, Dahal has extended her lead to 10,126 votes with 110,454 votes counted so far. She has secured 44,305 votes while Subedi is at 34,179. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 13,515.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari's victory has been confirmed as he leads RPP’s Himala Gurung by over 18,000 votes with just 17,385 votes remaining to be counted.