NC wins 320 local bodies, UML 197 as results arrive in 726 units

Ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has got its candidates elected as chiefs in the largest number of local bodies as final results have arrived in 726 bodies until Monday morning.

NC candidates have emerged victorious in 320 local bodies so far. The main opposition CPN-UML has won in 197 local bodies.

CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and CPN (Unified Socialist) follow with wins in 120, 29 and 17 local bodies respectively.

Loktantrik Samajwadi Party has won in 14 local units. Other parties and independent candidates have been elected in 29 local bodies.