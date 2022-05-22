NC wins in 314 local bodies, UML in 192 as results arrive in 715 bodies

Ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has got its candidates elected as chiefs in the largest number of local bodies as final results have arrived in 715 bodies until Saturday morning.

NC candidates have emerged victorious in 314 local bodies so far. The main opposition CPN-UML has won in 192 local bodies.

CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and CPN (Unified Socialist) follow with wins in 120, 29 and 17 local bodies respectively.

Loktantrik Samajwadi Party has won in 14 local units. Other parties and independent candidates have been elected in 29 local bodies.

In the remaining local bodies, NC is leading in 12, UML 14, Maoist Center and JSP in 2 each, LSP in 3 and others in 3.