Renu Dahal extends lead to 8,295 votes

CPN (Maoist Center) candidate Renu Dahal has extended her lead over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi to almost 8,300 votes in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

As per the latest update, Dahal has extended her lead to 8,295 votes with 96,311 votes counted so far. She has secured 37,928 votes while Subedi is at 29,633. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 12,463.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari has maintained a big lead over RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari has secured 40,121 votes while Gurung is a distant second at 23,443.