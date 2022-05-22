Renu Dahal extends lead to over 8,000 votes

CPN (Maoist Center) candidate Renu Dahal has extended her lead over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi to more than 8,000 votes in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

As per the latest update, Dahal has extended her lead to 8,059 votes with 94,232 votes counted so far. She has secured 37,027 votes while Subedi is at 28,968. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 12,233.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari has maintained a big lead over RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari has secured 39,129 votes while Gurung is a distant second at 22,911.