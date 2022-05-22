Sampang on cusp of victory in Dharan

Harka Sampang, the independent candidate for mayor of Dharan Sub-metropolitan City, is on the cusp of victory.

As per the latest update Sunday afternoon, Sampang has registered 18,476 while Kishore Rai of Nepali Congress is trailing him by 3,480 votes at 14,996. Manju Bhandari of CPN-UML is third at 12,143.

A total of 58,277 votes out of the 62,897 cast have been counted until now.

Meanwhile, alliance candidate Aindra Bikram Begha of CPN (Maoist Center) leads the race for deputy mayor with 18,864 votes. His closest rival Padam Iswo of CPN-UML has 16,581 votes.

