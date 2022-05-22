NC wins 310 local bodies with counting finished in 701, UML bags 188

Ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has got its candidates elected as chiefs in the largest number of local bodies as final results have arrived in 701 bodies until Saturday morning.

NC candidates have emerged victorious in 310 local bodies so far. The main opposition CPN-UML has won in 188 local bodies.

CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and CPN (Unified Socialist) follow with wins in 120, 27 and 17 local bodies respectively.

Loktantrik Samajwadi Party has won in 11 local units. Other parties and independent candidates have been elected in 28 local bodies.