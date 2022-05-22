Renu Dahal extends lead to 7,768 votes

CPN (Maoist Center) candidate Renu Dahal has extended her lead over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi to more than 7,750 votes in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

As per the latest update, Dahal has extended her lead to 7,768 votes with 91,821 votes counted so far. She has secured 36,126 votes while Subedi is at 28,358. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 12,030.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari has maintained a big lead over RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari has secured 38,295 votes while Gurung is a distant second at 22,374.