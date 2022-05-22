Renu Dahal leads Subedi by 7,565 votes

CPN (Maoist Center) candidate Renu Dahal has extended her lead over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi to more than 7,500 votes in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

As per the latest update, Dahal has extended her lead to 7,565 votes with 90,308 votes counted so far. She has secured 35,460 votes while Subedi is at 27,895. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 11,897.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari has maintained a big lead over RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari has secured 37,624 votes while Gurung is a distant second at 22,056.