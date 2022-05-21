Renu Dahal extends lead to 6,666 votes

CPN (Maoist Center) candidate Renu Dahal has extended her lead over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi to more than 6,600 votes in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

As per the latest update, Dahal has extended her lead to 6,666 votes with 81,109 votes counted so far. She has secured 31,676 votes while Subedi is at 25,010. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 11,096.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari has maintained a big lead over RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari has secured 34,086 votes while Gurung is a distant second at 19,495.