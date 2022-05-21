Sampang extends lead over Rai to 2,917 votes

Harka Sampang, the independent candidate for mayor of Dharan Sub-metropolitan City, has extended his lead over ruling alliance candidate Kishore Rai to 2,917 votes.

As per the latest update, Sampang has registered 15,641 votes while Rai of Nepali Congress is trailing him with 12,724 votes. Manju Bhandari of CPN-UML is third at 10,361.

Meanwhile, alliance candidate Aindra Bikram Begha of CPN (Maoist Center) leads the race for deputy mayor with 15,471 votes. His closest rival Padam Iswo of CPN-UML has 14,088 votes.

A total of 49,396 votes have been counted until now while almost 13,000 votes are yet to be counted.