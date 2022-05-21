Balen Shah crosses 35,000, leads Sthapit by 16,126

Independent candidate for mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Balen Shah has extended his lead over Keshav Sthapit of CPN-UML to more than 16,000 votes.

As per the latest update, Shah has secured 35,374 with 96,944 votes counted until now. He leads Sthapit who has got 19,248 votes by 16,126. Sirjana Singh of Nepali Congress (NC) is close behind at 19,083.

Vote counting has been completed in ward numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 28, 29, 30 and 32 while it continues at 7, 9, 10, 11, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 31.