Renu Dahal leads by 5,733 votes

CPN (Maoist Center) candidate Renu Dahal has extended her lead over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi to more than 5,700 votes in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

As per the latest update Saturday morning, Dahal has extended her lead to 5,733 votes with 76,095 votes counted so far. She has secured 29,478 votes while Subedi is at 23,745. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 10,334.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari has maintained a big lead over RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari has secured 31,824 votes while Gurung is a distant second at 18,401.

Vote counting of ward numbers 15 and 16 is currently in progress.