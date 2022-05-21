NC wins 305 local bodies, UML 186 as results arrive in 685 bodies

Ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has got its candidates elected as chiefs in the largest number of local bodies as final results have arrived in 685 bodies until Saturday morning.

NC candidates have emerged victorious in 305 local bodies so far. The main opposition CPN-UML has won in 186 local bodies.

CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and CPN (Unified Socialist) follow with wins in 117, 23 and 17 local bodies respectively.

Loktantrik Samajwadi Party has won in 10 local units and RPP has secured 4 local units.

Other parties and independent candidates have been elected in 23 local bodies.