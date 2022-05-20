Renu Dahal leads Subedi by nearly 4,000 votes in Bharatpur

CPN (Maoist Center) candidate Renu Dahal has extended her lead over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi to nearly 4,000 votes in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

As per the latest update Friday night, Dahal has extended her lead to 3,997 votes with 64,185 votes counted so far. She has secured 24,660 votes while Subedi is at 20,663. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 8,840.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari has maintained a big lead over RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari has secured 26,794 votes while Gurung is a distant second at 16,169.

Vote counting of ward numbers 1 to 12 has been completed while that of ward numbers 13 and 14 is in progress.