Renu Dahal extends lead over Subedi to 3,757 votes

CPN (Maoist Center) candidate Renu Dahal has extended her lead over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi to more than 3,700 votes in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

As per the latest update Friday night, Dahal has extended her lead to 3,757 votes with 63,000 votes counted so far. She has secured 24,107 votes while Subedi is at 20,350. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 8,715.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari has maintained a big lead over RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari has secured 26,271 votes while Gurung is a distant second at 15,950.