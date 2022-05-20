Sampang extends lead over Rai to 1,560 votes

Harka Sampang, the independent candidate for mayor of Dharan Sub-metropolitan City, has extended his lead over ruling alliance candidate Kishore Rai.

As per the latest update, Sampang has registered 12,805 votes while Rai of Nepali Congress, the ruling alliance’s common candidate, is trailing him by 1,560 with 11,245 votes. Manju Bhandari of CPN-UML is third at 9,148.

Coalition candidate from CPN (Maoist Center) Aindra Bikram Begha continues to lead the race for deputy mayor with 13,032. Padam Iswo of UML is second with 12,316.