Renu Dahal extends lead to 3,432 votes

CPN (Maoist Center) candidate Renu Dahal has maintained a lead of more than 3,000 votes over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

As per the latest update Friday afternoon, Dahal has extended her lead to 3,432 votes with 60,925 votes counted so far. She has secured 23,154 votes while Subedi is at 19,722. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 8,513.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari has maintained a big lead over RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari has secured 25,392 votes while Gurung is a distant second at 15,538.