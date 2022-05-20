NC wins 292 local bodies, UML 180 as results arrive in 652 units

Ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has got its candidates elected as chiefs in the largest number of local bodies as final results have arrived in 652 bodies until Friday afternoon.

NC candidates have emerged victorious in 292 local bodies so far. The main opposition CPN-UML has won in 180 local bodies.

CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and CPN (Unified Socialist) follow with wins in 113, 20 and 14 local bodies respectively.

Loktantrik Samajwadi Party has won in 8 local units while RPP has secured 4 local units.

Other parties and independent candidates have been elected in 21 local bodies.