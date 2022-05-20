Subedi cuts Renu Dahal's lead to 3,181 votes

CPN (Maoist Center) candidate Renu Dahal has maintained a lead of more than 3,000 votes over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

As per the latest update Friday afternoon, Dahal has seen her lead cut a bit to 3,181 votes with 57,773 votes counted so far. She has secured 21,683 votes while Subedi is at 18,502. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 8,067.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari has maintained a big lead over RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari has secured 24,030 votes while Gurung is a distant second at 14,654.