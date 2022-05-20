Renu Dahal extends lead to 3,267 votes

CPN (Maoist Center) candidate Renu Dahal has maintained a lead of more than 3,000 votes over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

As per the latest update Friday morning, Dahal has extended her lead a bit to 3,267 votes with 55,680 votes counted so far. She has secured 21,085 votes while Subedi is at 17,818. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 8,026.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari has maintained a big lead over RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari has secured 23,487 votes while Gurung is a distant second at 14,144.