Subedi cuts Renu Dahal's lead to 3,240

CPN (Maoist Center) candidate Renu Dahal has maintained a lead of more than 3,000 votes over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

As per the latest update Friday morning, Dahal has seen her lead cut a bit to 3,240 votes with 54,780 votes counted so far. She has secured 20,739 votes while Subedi is at 17,499. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 7,956.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari has maintained a big lead over RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari has secured 23,188 votes while Gurung is a distant second at 13,893.