NC wins 274 local bodies, UML 170 as results arrive in 614 units

Ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has got its candidates elected as chiefs in the largest number of local bodies as final results have arrived in 614 bodies until Friday morning.

NC candidates have emerged victorious in 274 local bodies so far. The main opposition CPN-UML has won in 170 local bodies.

CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and CPN (Unified Socialist) follow with wins in 112, 18 and 12 local bodies respectively. Other parties and independent candidates have been elected in 28 local bodies.