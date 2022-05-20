Renu Dahal leads Subedi by 3,310 votes

CPN (Maoist Center) candidate Renu Dahal has maintained a lead of more than 3,000 votes over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

As per the latest update Friday morning, Dahal has extended her lead to 3,310 votes with 54,042 votes counted so far. She has secured 20,492 votes while Subedi is at 17,182. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 7,882.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari has maintained a big lead over RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari has secured 22,952 votes while Gurung is a distant second at 13,646.