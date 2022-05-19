Renu Dahal of CPN (Maoist Center) has further extended her lead over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City to almost 3,300 votes.

Subedi, who is supported by RPP, and the common candidate of ruling coalition Dahal have taken turns at the top since the start of vote counting. However, Dahal has been maintaining her lead over Subedi since Tuesday.

As per the latest update, she has built up a lead of 3,279 votes. She has secured 16,689 votes while Subedi is at 13,410. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 6,915 with 45,060 votes counted until now.

Vote counting of ward numbers 10 and 11 is currently in progress, with Dahal ahead by a few votes in ward no. 10 and Subedi taking a slender lead in the preliminary vote counting of ward no. 11.