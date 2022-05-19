NC wins in 253 local bodies, UML in 151 as results arrive in 550 units

Ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has got its candidates elected as chiefs in the largest number of local bodies as final results have arrived in 550 bodies until Thursday morning.

NC candidates have emerged victorious in 253 local bodies until now. The main opposition CPN-UML has won in 151 local bodies.

CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and CPN (Unified Socialist) follow with 102, 13 and 12 local bodies respectively. Other parties and independent candidates have been elected in 19 local bodies.

NC candidates are also leading in most of the places where votes are currently being counted. NC is currently leading in around 70 bodies, UML in over 50, Maoist Center in over 15, JSP and Unified Socialist in six each.