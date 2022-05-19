NC wins in 240 local bodies, UML in 152 as results arrive in 534 units

Ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has got its candidates elected as chiefs in the largest number of local bodies as final results have arrived in 534 bodies until Thursday morning.

NC candidates have emerged victorious in 240 local bodies until now. The main opposition CPN-UML has won in 152 local bodies.

CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and CPN (Unified Socialist) follow with 102, 13 and 10 local bodies respectively. Other parties and independent candidates have been elected in 17 local bodies.

NC candidates are also leading in most of the places where votes are currently being counted. NC is currently leading in over 75 bodies, UML in around 40, Maoist Center in around 20, JSP in around 20 and Unified Socialist in around 10.