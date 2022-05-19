Renu Dahal leads by 2,528 votes in Bharatpur

Renu Dahal of CPN (Maoist Center) has further extended her lead over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City to more than 2,500 votes.

Subedi, who is supported by RPP, and the common candidate of ruling coalition Dahal have taken turns at the top since the start of vote counting. However, Dahal has been ahead of Subedi and gradually increasing her lead since Tuesday.

As per the latest update, she has built up a lead of 2,528 votes. She has secured 12,769 votes while Subedi is at 10,241. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third with 5,489 votes.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari has maintained a big lead over RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari has secured 15,026 votes while Gurung is a distant second at 8,311.