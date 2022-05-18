NC wins in 215 local bodies, UML 149 as results arrive in 500 units

Ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has got its candidates elected as chiefs in the largest number of local bodies as final results have arrived in 500 bodies until Wednesday evening.

NC candidates have emerged victorious in 215 local bodies until now. The main opposition CPN-UML has won in 149 local bodies.

CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and CPN (Unified Socialist) follow with 96, 10 and eight local bodies respectively. Other parties and independent candidates have been elected in 22 local bodies.

NC candidates are also leading in most of the places where votes are currently being counted. NC is currently leading in over 80 bodies, UML in over 50, Maoist Center in over 15, Unified Socialist in eight and JSP 10.