NC bags 210 local bodies, UML 131 as results arrive in 453 units

Ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has got its candidates elected as chiefs in the largest number of local bodies as final results have arrived in 453 bodies until Wednesday afternoon.

NC candidates have emerged victorious in 210 local bodies until now. The main opposition CPN-UML has won in 131 local bodies.

CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and CPN (Unified Socialist) follow with 89, eight and seven local bodies respectively. Other parties and independent candidates have been elected in eight local bodies.

NC candidates are also leading in most of the places where votes are currently being counted. NC is currently leading in almost 120 bodies, UML in around 80, Maoist Center in around 30, Unified Socialist in 13 and JSP 12.