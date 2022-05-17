Renu Dahal stretches lead over Subedi to 601 votes

Renu Dahal of CPN (Maoist Center) has further extended her lead over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City to more than 600 votes.

Subedi, who is supported by RPP, and the common candidate of ruling coalition Dahal have taken turns at the top since the start of vote counting.

As of 11 pm Tuesday, Dahal has taken a lead of 601 votes over Subedi. She has secured 7,857 votes while Subedi is at 7,256. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 3,739 with 22,686 votes counted until now.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari has built a big lead over RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari has secured 9,479 votes while Gurung is a distant second at 6,000.