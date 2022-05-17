Renu Dahal takes lead of 373 votes over Subedi

Renu Dahal of CPN (Maoist Center) has extended her lead over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City to more than 350 votes.

Subedi, who is supported by RPP, and the common candidate of ruling coalition Dahal have taken turns at the top since the start of vote counting. Dahal has now eked out a 373-vote lead over Subedi as per the latest updates.

She has secured 7,471 votes against Subedi’s 7,098. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 3,603 with 21,860 votes counted until now.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari has built a big lead over RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari has secured 9,032 votes while Gurung is a distant second with 5,869.