Renu Dahal extends lead over Subedi to 282 votes

Renu Dahal of CPN (Maoist Center) has extended her lead over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City to almost 300 votes.

Subedi, who is supported by RPP, and the common candidate of ruling coalition Dahal have taken turns at the top since the start of vote counting. Dahal has now eked out a 282-vote lead over Subedi as per the latest updates.

She has secured 7,156 votes against Subedi’s 6,874. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 3,475 with 21,096 votes counted until now.