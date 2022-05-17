Renu Dahal leads Subedi by 109 votes in Bharatpur

Renu Dahal of CPN (Maoist Center) has extended lead over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

Subedi, who is supported by RPP, and the common candidate of ruling coalition Dahal have taken turns at the top since the start of vote counting. Dahal has now eked out a 109-vote lead over Subedi as per the latest updates.

She has secured 6,249 votes while Subedi has got 6,140. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 3,038.

NC candidate for deputy mayor Chitrasen Adhikari, meanwhile, has built a big lead over RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari has secured 7,611 votes while Gurung is second with 5,032.