Subedi leads Dahal by 54 votes in Bharatpur

CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi continues his slender lead over Renu Dahal of CPN (Maoist Center) in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.

Subedi, who is supported by RPP, and the common candidate of ruling coalition Dahal have taken turns at the top since the start of vote counting. Subedi has now eked out a 54-vote lead over Dahal as per the latest updates.

He has secured 4,757 votes while the incumbent mayor Dahal has secured 4,703. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third with 2,131 with 14,030 votes counted until now.

NC candidate for deputy mayor Chitrasen Adhikari, meanwhile, has built a big lead over RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari has secured 5,595 votes while Gurung is second with 3,789.