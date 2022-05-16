NC wins in 41 local bodies, UML in 35

Ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has got its candidates elected as chiefs in the largest number of local bodies as final results have arrived in 103 bodies until Monday morning.

Results have already arrived in smaller local bodies in the hills and mountains. NC candidates have emerged victorious in 41 local bodies until now. The main opposition CPN-UML has won in 35 local bodies.

CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN (Unified Socialist) follow with 24 and two bodies respectively. An independent candidate has been elected in one local body.