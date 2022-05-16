UML candidates elected chiefs of 28 local bodies, NC's in 26

The main opposition CPN-UML has got its candidates elected as chiefs in the largest number of local bodies as final results have arrived in 76 bodies until Monday morning.

Results have already arrived in smaller local bodies in the hills and mountains. UML candidates have emerged victorious in 28 local bodies until now.

Ruling Nepali Congress is second winning 26 bodies while its coalition partners CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN (Unified Socialist) follow with 20 and two bodies respectively.

NC candidates, however, are leading in the largest number of local bodies mostly bigger ones and in the plains. Candidates of the grand old party are leading in more than 260 bodies for the top post while those of UML are leading in over 160 bodies.

Maoist Center candidates are leading in almost 100 bodies while Unified Socialist candidates are leading in 17.