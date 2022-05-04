SC to continue hearing on AIG Pokharel's petition Thursday

The Supreme Court (SC) will continue hearing on the petition filed by AIG Bishwaraj Pokharel against appointment of Inspector General of Nepal Police on Thursday.

The bench of Justice Sushma Lata Mathema on Wednesday conducted hearing on the petition filed by Pokharel complaining that an officer junior to him has been appointed IGP. The hearing will continue on Thursday as it could not be completed on Wednesday.

Pokharel had reached the SC on Monday seeking revocation of appointment of Dhiraj Pratap Singh as the IGP on Sunday. The Cabinet meeting on Sunday appointed Singh ahead of two higher-ranked AIGs on recommendation of the Home Ministry.

Bishwaraj Pokharel, Sahakul Thapa and Rabindra Dhanuk were also contenders for the post of top cop. Pokharel was the first among the four to be promoted to AIG in December 2020. Thapa was then promoted last June while Singh and Dhanuk were promoted only in March.

The government, meanwhile, has been defending Singh’s appointment claiming that he has been appointed by the government on the basis of maturity, performance and competence.